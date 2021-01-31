Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Nuvei Co. (OTCMKTS:NUVCF) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NUVCF shares. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nuvei from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Cowen started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nuvei in a report on Monday, November 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Get Nuvei alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUVCF remained flat at $$51.14 during trading on Friday. 10 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,172. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.27. Nuvei has a twelve month low of $36.96 and a twelve month high of $63.00.

Nuvei Corporation provides payment technology solutions to merchants and partners in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It provides Native Commerce Platform, a cloud-based platform for accepting payments across mobile or in-app, online, unattended, and in-store channels. The company offers its products through direct sales, independent sales agents, e-commerce resellers, independent software vendors, value-added resellers, payment facilitators, and online marketplaces.

Read More: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Receive News & Ratings for Nuvei Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuvei and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.