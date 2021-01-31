NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) Short Interest Update

NuVista Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NUVSF) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 219,700 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the December 31st total of 379,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of NuVista Energy from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of NuVista Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $1.00 target price on shares of NuVista Energy in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.20 to $1.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of NuVista Energy from $1.00 to $1.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.21.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NUVSF opened at $0.86 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.66. NuVista Energy has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $1.71.

NuVista Energy Ltd., a condensate and natural gas company, engages in the development, delineation, and production of condensate, oil, and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate-rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin.

