NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Acquired by Golden State Wealth Management LLC

Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 20.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,205 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the third quarter worth $42,000. 65.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the transaction, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Colette Kress purchased 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $536.95 per share, for a total transaction of $107,390.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock valued at $2,587,435. 4.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVDA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $500.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. New Street Research cut NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $400.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $567.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $550.27.

NVDA stock opened at $519.59 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $528.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $509.99. The company has a market cap of $321.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.04, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $180.68 and a 12-month high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The business had revenue of $4.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

