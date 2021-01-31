NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Stock Position Boosted by Kingfisher Capital LLC

Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 9.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,030 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 780 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 1.4% of Kingfisher Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kingfisher Capital LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $4,716,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors own 65.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $605.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Truist raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $643.00 to $672.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $550.27.

NVDA stock traded down $2.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $519.59. 6,788,801 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,098,390. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $180.68 and a twelve month high of $589.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $528.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $509.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $321.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 1.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The computer hardware maker reported $2.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.34. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 32.61% and a net margin of 25.89%. The company had revenue of $4.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.42 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 185 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $529.85, for a total value of $98,022.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,251 shares in the company, valued at $662,842.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director A Brooke Seawell sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $540.52, for a total transaction of $192,425.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 4,824 shares of company stock worth $2,587,435. Corporate insiders own 4.47% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based gaming; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for artificial intelligence (AI) utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID, which provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and EGX for accelerated AI computing at the edge.

