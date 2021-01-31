NXM (NXM) Price Reaches $39.02 on Top Exchanges

NXM (CURRENCY:NXM) traded down 5.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One NXM token can currently be bought for about $39.02 or 0.00118698 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, NXM has traded down 19% against the US dollar. NXM has a total market cap of $239.40 million and $22.33 million worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003045 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.06 or 0.00048858 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.99 or 0.00133822 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00274210 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.07 or 0.00067142 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.30 or 0.00067850 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00039027 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM’s total supply is 6,706,316 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,135,500 tokens. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual . NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io

NXM Token Trading

NXM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

