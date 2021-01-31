Nxt Hits Market Capitalization of $24.53 Million (NXT)

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 76.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Nxt has a total market capitalization of $24.53 million and $13.69 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nxt coin can currently be purchased for $0.0246 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Nxt has traded 125.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00019999 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00009873 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003947 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001743 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002868 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000133 BTC.

About Nxt

NXT is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt . The official message board for Nxt is nxtforum.org

Nxt Coin Trading

Nxt can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

