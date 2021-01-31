nYFI Price Tops $0.16 (N0031)

nYFI (CURRENCY:N0031) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 31st. One nYFI token can now be purchased for $0.16 or 0.00000486 BTC on major exchanges. nYFI has a market cap of $429,058.28 and approximately $92,022.00 worth of nYFI was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, nYFI has traded down 18.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.02 or 0.00048453 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00133814 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.08 or 0.00272474 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00067196 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.22 or 0.00067197 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00039798 BTC.

nYFI Profile

nYFI’s total supply is 2,671,616 tokens. The official message board for nYFI is bitcointalk.org/index.php?topic=5265253 . The official website for nYFI is nestprotocol.org

Buying and Selling nYFI

nYFI can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nYFI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nYFI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nYFI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

