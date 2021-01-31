Nyzo Achieves Market Cap of $2.35 Million (NYZO)

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One Nyzo coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000586 BTC on popular exchanges. Nyzo has a total market capitalization of $2.35 million and $640,440.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Nyzo has traded up 0% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 39% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00047590 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00132591 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.14 or 0.00268077 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.76 or 0.00067675 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00066905 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.70 or 0.00037758 BTC.

About Nyzo

Nyzo’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins. Nyzo’s official website is nyzo.co . Nyzo’s official message board is medium.com/@nyzoco/the-nyzo-mesh-time-and-diversity-as-a-currency-85c676631516

Nyzo Coin Trading

Nyzo can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyzo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyzo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nyzo using one of the exchanges listed above.

