Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Reaches $0.0563 on Major Exchanges

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $84.39 million and approximately $11.36 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network coin can now be bought for $0.0563 or 0.00000167 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded down 13.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.25 or 0.00089956 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000864 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000695 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.90 or 0.00041342 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.27 or 0.00015658 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $106.93 or 0.00318000 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project . Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org . Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

Oasis Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

