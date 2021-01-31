OAX (OAX) Market Cap Hits $10.49 Million

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One OAX token can currently be purchased for about $0.14 or 0.00000423 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. OAX has a market capitalization of $10.49 million and $1.79 million worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OAX has traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.46 or 0.00068417 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $296.25 or 0.00902560 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.20 or 0.00052397 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005811 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1,471.84 or 0.04484183 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00020908 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00031176 BTC.

About OAX

OAX (OAX) is a token. It launched on June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,665,494 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . OAX’s official website is oax.org

OAX Token Trading

OAX can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

