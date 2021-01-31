Observer (OBSR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $624,347.00

Observer (CURRENCY:OBSR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last seven days, Observer has traded down 6.7% against the dollar. One Observer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000010 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Observer has a total market cap of $7.87 million and approximately $624,347.00 worth of Observer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Observer alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00067937 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.02 or 0.00916830 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00052897 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005813 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003026 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,489.88 or 0.04507827 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003025 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020802 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00031249 BTC.

Observer Coin Profile

Observer (CRYPTO:OBSR) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 5th, 2018. Observer’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,296,917,316 coins. The Reddit community for Observer is /r/OBSR . The official website for Observer is www.obsr.org . Observer’s official Twitter account is @observerfounda1

According to CryptoCompare, “OBSR (OBSERVER Coin) is a utility coin that promotes crowd-sourced weather data trading. Individuals earn OBSR by sending personal weather observations, such as air temperature, pressure, humidity, and fine dust concentrations, to the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. Whenever observations are successfully performed the data provider receives OBSR as compensation. All observations are subject to quality control by meteorological experts and managed through big data technology. Data buyers can purchase OBSR from the cryptocurrency exchanges for weather data and acquire data through the OBSERVER FOUNDATION. “

Observer Coin Trading

Observer can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Observer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Observer should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Observer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Observer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Observer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.