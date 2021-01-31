Obyte Market Capitalization Tops $22.31 Million (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 6.5% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 31st. One Obyte coin can currently be bought for approximately $29.60 or 0.00088230 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Obyte has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar. Obyte has a total market cap of $22.31 million and $124,016.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Obyte alerts:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000065 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000149 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000161 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Obyte Profile

Obyte is a coin. Its genesis date was December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,681 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball . The official website for Obyte is obyte.org . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Byteball is a decentralized database with it's own native cryptocurrency, Bytes, that unlike most does not require PoW or PoS mining and does not have a blockchain nor blocks. Instead, Byteball links transactions by signing the hashes from the previous transactions on the new one. These links between transactions form a DAG (Directed Acyclic Graph). Since Byteball has no blocks, there is no block size issue. Byteball can be used as a means to transfer value between users in a transaction, either with Bytes or assets that can be issued on the network or as a decentralized data base that allows users to store information within it. Byteball's currency, Bytes, are used to pay transaction fees in this network. Transactions can be meant to exchange value or to store any type of data. The transaction fees (Bytes) are relative to the Bytes used in the transaction, so if a transaction uses 500 Bytes, that's the tx fee that will be charged. This system gives the currency intrinsic value, each Byte is worth a byte of information that is stored on the network, which alows the system to scale according to its use. 1 GBYTE equals 1000000000 BYTES Byteball has been rebranded to Obyte, for more information related to the rebrand, please click here. “

Obyte Coin Trading

Obyte can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Obyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Obyte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.