Occidental Asset Management LLC Acquires 10,318 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 102.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,341 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,318 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,513,000. Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 65.2% in the 4th quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 18,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,000 after buying an additional 7,333 shares during the period. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 14,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after buying an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 64.5% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 34,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after buying an additional 13,346 shares during the period.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $86.39. The stock had a trading volume of 419,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 705,363. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.31 and its 200 day moving average is $102.28. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a one year low of $42.81 and a one year high of $91.08.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

