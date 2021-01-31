Occidental Asset Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,010 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 3.2% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $9,648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,973 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,199,000 after buying an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 19,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,797,000 after buying an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $995,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF stock traded down $4.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $239.24. 2,646,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,664,624. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $128.23 and a 12 month high of $250.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $240.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.76.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.