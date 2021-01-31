Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys New Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,003 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,256,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ traded down $6.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $314.56. The stock had a trading volume of 55,259,018 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,490,875. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $164.93 and a 12 month high of $330.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $314.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $298.66.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

