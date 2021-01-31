Occidental Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,818 Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 10,818 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,910,000. Target comprises 0.6% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Target during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Target by 61.7% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Target in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Target from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Argus raised Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.71.

Shares of Target stock traded down $2.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $181.17. 3,612,280 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,332,918. The company has a market capitalization of $90.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.39. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $90.17 and a 52-week high of $199.96.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. Target had a return on equity of 34.94% and a net margin of 4.31%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.57%.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

