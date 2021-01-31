Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $1.70 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Occidental Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,035 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,750 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 4,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,453,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 15,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,411,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Dividend ETF stock traded down $2.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.27. 710,720 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,963. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $67.57 and a fifty-two week high of $110.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $107.17 and its 200-day moving average is $99.65.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

