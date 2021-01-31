Occidental Asset Management LLC Has $5.29 Million Stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS) by 34.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,532 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,990 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of Occidental Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Jackson Square Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $1.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $96.73. 311,778 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 483,867. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $53.42 and a one year high of $101.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.19.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

