Occidental Asset Management LLC Increases Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Occidental Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,657 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 872 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,533 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,518,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Tatro Capital LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 3.5% during the third quarter. Tatro Capital LLC now owns 2,209 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its stake in Walmart by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 648 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. MKM Partners raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $147.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $155.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $150.28.

Shares of WMT stock traded down $3.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $140.49. 10,836,372 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,903,957. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $102.00 and a 12 month high of $153.66. The company has a market cap of $397.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $145.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 450,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.95, for a total value of $67,927,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,280,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,265,591.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 35,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $5,075,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,228,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $178,101,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,425,000 shares of company stock worth $1,381,363,395 over the last 90 days. 50.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

