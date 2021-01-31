Occidental Asset Management LLC Makes New $1.13 Million Investment in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Occidental Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 330,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,317,000 after purchasing an additional 32,160 shares in the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $240,000. Terry L. Blaker grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Terry L. Blaker now owns 13,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,912,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,987,000 after acquiring an additional 131,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1,314.3% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 175,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,113,000 after acquiring an additional 162,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. Argus lifted their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $118.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on AmerisourceBergen from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AmerisourceBergen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

NYSE:ABC traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $104.20. The company had a trading volume of 1,157,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,504,494. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $102.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $100.59. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $72.06 and a one year high of $112.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of -6.21, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.02. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 65.93% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The company had revenue of $49.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 8.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.28%.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 77,560 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.02, for a total value of $7,602,431.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,739,463.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Robert P. Mauch sold 16,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.06, for a total value of $1,739,898.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,030,416.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 28.30% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

