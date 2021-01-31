ODUWA (OWC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11,355.00

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar. ODUWA has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and $11,355.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ODUWA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.43 or 0.00001284 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,101.04 or 0.99933244 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.14 or 0.00024565 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002551 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 27.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.25 or 0.00030939 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0765 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0852 or 0.00000257 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002896 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

ODUWA Token Profile

ODUWA is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 tokens. ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ODUWA is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Oduwa coin was launched with the goal of empowering a based decentralized community on how to use cryptocurrency for everyday life, built wealth within the network and erase poverty in the densely populated regions in Africa and other parts of the world that are still financially underserved. Oduwa is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

