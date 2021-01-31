OG Fan Token (OG) Hits Market Capitalization of $4.28 Million

OG Fan Token (CURRENCY:OG) traded down 4.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, OG Fan Token has traded 13.4% lower against the dollar. One OG Fan Token token can currently be purchased for about $3.36 or 0.00010347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OG Fan Token has a total market cap of $4.28 million and approximately $4.38 million worth of OG Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get OG Fan Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00048688 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43.52 or 0.00134141 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.13 or 0.00277781 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.87 or 0.00067399 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.06 or 0.00067998 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.69 or 0.00039125 BTC.

OG Fan Token Profile

OG Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,274,535 tokens. The official message board for OG Fan Token is medium.com/socios . OG Fan Token’s official website is www.socios.com/og

OG Fan Token Token Trading

OG Fan Token can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OG Fan Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OG Fan Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OG Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OG Fan Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OG Fan Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.