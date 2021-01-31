OKB Market Capitalization Reaches $343.16 Million (OKB)

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 5.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, OKB has traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. OKB has a market cap of $343.16 million and approximately $149.80 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OKB coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.72 or 0.00017507 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00068458 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $297.42 or 0.00910427 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00052838 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003061 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,480.43 or 0.04531663 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00021018 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.34 or 0.00031663 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (CRYPTO:OKB) is a coin. It launched on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 coins. OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex . OKB’s official website is www.okex.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Okex is a leading digital market exchange that has issued a token to celebrate the Chinese new year and to thank customers for their support. Through the issued token, Okex aims to develop a sharing community that allows all the participants to contribute to the improvement of the Okex platform. OKB token is an Ethereum-based utility token (ERC 20) used to settle trading fees, participate in token-listing polls, deposits of verified merchants and rewards. “

OKB Coin Trading

OKB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

