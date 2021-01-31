OKCash (OK) Trading Up 23.7% Over Last 7 Days

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. One OKCash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0350 or 0.00000107 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. OKCash has a market cap of $2.76 million and $28,804.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OKCash has traded up 23.7% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,789.87 or 0.99899320 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00024042 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002554 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.20 or 0.00031078 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00003016 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0842 or 0.00000256 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00002900 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 78,895,742 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OKCash is okcash.co . OKCash’s official message board is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “OK Specs Released: Nov 24th 2014PoW Ended at block: 33,186Total coins at the end of Pow/Pos Hybrid Period: 36,297,000 OKCashMax Cap: 105,000,000 OKCashFull POS started: Dec 9th 2014Proof of StakeStake Rewards: 69% 1st Year (block 531,257)| 20% 2nd (block 1,022,514) | 10% 3rd (block 1,523,771)| 6% 4th Year on wardsPoS Min Stake Time: 8 hrTransactions: 10 confirmationsStakes: 64 confirmationsBlock Time: 72 seconds average block time.Rpcport: 6969Port: 6970Test ports: ( RPCport 7979 ) ( Port 7980 ) “

OKCash Coin Trading

OKCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OKCash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

