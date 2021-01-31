Omni (OMNI) Price Tops $3.62 on Top Exchanges

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 31st. In the last seven days, Omni has traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar. One Omni coin can currently be bought for approximately $3.62 or 0.00011094 BTC on major exchanges. Omni has a market cap of $2.04 million and approximately $688,931.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $128.00 or 0.00391782 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 40.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000115 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003985 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0725 or 0.00000222 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003628 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0928 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0815 or 0.00000249 BTC.

About Omni

Omni is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,150 coins and its circulating supply is 562,834 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The official message board for Omni is www.reddit.com/r/omni . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Omni Coin Trading

Omni can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

