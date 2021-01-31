On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) vs. Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Head-To-Head Survey

On Track Innovations (OTCMKTS:OTIVF) and Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get On Track Innovations alerts:

This table compares On Track Innovations and Silicon Laboratories’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio On Track Innovations $14.75 million 1.13 -$5.89 million N/A N/A Silicon Laboratories $837.55 million 6.86 $19.26 million $2.15 61.01

Silicon Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than On Track Innovations.

Volatility & Risk

On Track Innovations has a beta of 0.78, suggesting that its stock price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Silicon Laboratories has a beta of 1.06, suggesting that its stock price is 6% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for On Track Innovations and Silicon Laboratories, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score On Track Innovations 0 0 0 0 N/A Silicon Laboratories 0 2 6 0 2.75

Silicon Laboratories has a consensus target price of $136.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.06%. Given Silicon Laboratories’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Silicon Laboratories is more favorable than On Track Innovations.

Profitability

This table compares On Track Innovations and Silicon Laboratories’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets On Track Innovations -32.63% -74.68% -24.42% Silicon Laboratories 1.54% 7.34% 4.44%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

93.0% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.2% of On Track Innovations shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 2.3% of Silicon Laboratories shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Silicon Laboratories beats On Track Innovations on 11 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About On Track Innovations

On Track Innovations Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets cashless payment solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Retail and Mass Transit Ticketing; and Petroleum. The company offers OTI UNO, a single interface and contactless reader that supports various card associations' applications, as well as wallets, such as Apple Pay, Google Pay, and Samsung Pay; OTI TRIO, a near-field communication and contactless reader, which offers three-in-one cashless payment card options comprising magnetic stripe (swipe), contact (chip), and contactless (tap); and OTI Interno, an original equipment manufacturer reader module with integrated antenna used for integration into mass transit validators and terminals. It also provides OTI TeleBox which enables communication between machines primarily for vending machines, kiosks, and meters; OTI GoBox, a machine-to-machine cashless payment and telemetry gateway primarily used to stream Full-HD media and run either Linux or Android; TRIO-IQ, a telemetry gateway and payment reader; otiMetry, a telemetry solution for smart vending and cashless payments; otiKiosk, a cashless payment acceptance and remote management solution for kiosks and self-service environments; and otiPulse, a cashless payment solution for pulse operated machines. In addition, the company offers ticket vending machines, which are encoding and loading electronic card tickets for the public transport, and for selling paper tickets, as well as reselling tickets through point of sale terminals. Further, it provides EasyFuel Plus, a fuel management and payment solution used to control and manage refueling operations. The company was formerly known as De-Bug Innovations Ltd. and changed its name to On Track Innovations Ltd. in July 1991. On Track Innovations Ltd. was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

About Silicon Laboratories

Silicon Laboratories Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, provides mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs) in the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers Internet of Things products, including 8-bit mixed-signal and ultra-low-power 32-bit microcontrollers (MCU); wireless MCU connectivity solutions; single and multi-protocol system-on-chip (SoC) devices and modules; wireless protocols, MCUs, and SoCs; in-house protocol stacks; Micrium, a real-time operating system that helps simplify software development for IoT developers; and sensor products comprising optical, relative humidity/temperature, and hall effect magnetic sensors. It also provides infrastructure products, such as timing devices; multi-channel isolators, isolated drivers, isolated power converters, and mixed-signal devices; broadcast products, which include single-chip hybrid TV tuners and digital video demodulators, as well as AM/FM, HD radio, and DAB/DAB+ receivers; and hybrid software defined radio tuners, data receivers, and digital radio coprocessors. In addition, the company provides access products comprising ProSLIC, a subscriber line interface circuits for voice over IP; ISOmodem embedded modems; and Power over Ethernet power source equipment and powered device ICs. It primarily markets its products to Internet of Things, Internet infrastructure, industrial automation, consumer, and automotive markets through direct sales force, as well as through a network of independent sales representatives and distributors. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has collaboration with Yeelight on a new smart LED light bulb to support seamless setup in the Google Home app. Silicon Laboratories Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for On Track Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On Track Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.