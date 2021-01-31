ONOToken (ONOT) Price Reaches $0.0001 on Top Exchanges

ONOToken (CURRENCY:ONOT) traded down 37.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. ONOToken has a total market cap of $1.19 million and $1,689.00 worth of ONOToken was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ONOToken token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, ONOToken has traded up 47.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ONOToken alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.36 or 0.00066692 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $296.94 or 0.00885520 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $17.06 or 0.00050885 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005727 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002982 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.78 or 0.04350339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00019736 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00030134 BTC.

ONOToken Profile

ONOToken is a token. ONOToken’s total supply is 75,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 17,942,419,249 tokens. ONOToken’s official Twitter account is @ONOsocial . The Reddit community for ONOToken is /r/onosocial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ONOToken is www.ono.chat/en

According to CryptoCompare, “The ONO DAC is a decentralized autonomous community. The DAC functions by dividing operational tasks and distributing them publicly. This ensures that ONO operates transparently and without management. Participants do not need to be employees to be part of the ONO DAC. The values of the ONO social network are freedom, equality, social co-governance, and diversity. ONO was inspired by the vision of Lao Tzu's approach to public governance which coincides perfectly with the way a DAC operates, thus the ONO DAC was born. “

Buying and Selling ONOToken

ONOToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ONOToken directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ONOToken should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ONOToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ONOToken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ONOToken and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.