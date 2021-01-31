Ontology (ONT) 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $174.38 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $479.57 million and $174.38 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00001761 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001047 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.86 or 0.00055824 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.21 or 0.00195910 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001979 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00000238 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00010327 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00010076 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003080 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00007221 BTC.

Ontology Profile

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,646,909 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

