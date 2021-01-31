Ontology (ONT) Achieves Market Cap of $464.61 Million

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, Ontology has traded down 6.3% against the dollar. One Ontology coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00001713 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ontology has a total market capitalization of $464.61 million and $173.58 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001030 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.40 or 0.00051705 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00188349 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001894 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000240 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.48 or 0.00010349 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.29 or 0.00009767 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003096 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00006715 BTC.

About Ontology

Ontology is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,646,909 coins. The official message board for Ontology is medium.com/ontologynetwork . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Ontology Coin Trading

Ontology can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

