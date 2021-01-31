Opacity Price Up 0.1% Over Last 7 Days (OPCT)

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. Opacity has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and approximately $2,310.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opacity token can now be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000039 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Opacity has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 36% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00048663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00132977 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00272424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00067893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00067327 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00041014 BTC.

About Opacity

Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . Opacity’s official website is opacity.io . Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

