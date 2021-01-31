Open Platform Price Reaches $0.0013 on Exchanges (OPEN)

Open Platform (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 18.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. During the last seven days, Open Platform has traded 40.8% lower against the dollar. Open Platform has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $72,348.00 worth of Open Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Platform coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00068163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $301.47 or 0.00909399 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00052520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.82 or 0.04460879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020723 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00030957 BTC.

Open Platform Coin Profile

Open Platform is a coin. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Platform’s total supply is 1,745,447,045 coins and its circulating supply is 1,061,251,422 coins. Open Platform’s official message board is medium.com/@theOPENPlatform . The official website for Open Platform is www.openfuture.io . Open Platform’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatformICO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

Open Platform Coin Trading

Open Platform can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Platform should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Open Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

