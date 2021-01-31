Open Predict Token (OPT) Price Up 93.5% Over Last Week

Open Predict Token (CURRENCY:OPT) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. In the last seven days, Open Predict Token has traded 93.5% higher against the dollar. Open Predict Token has a market cap of $1.37 million and approximately $744.00 worth of Open Predict Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Open Predict Token token can currently be bought for approximately $1.37 or 0.00004179 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Open Predict Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00067764 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $295.61 or 0.00900435 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00052581 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.89 or 0.00005768 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003048 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003046 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,448.74 or 0.04412940 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0609 or 0.00000186 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00020720 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00030960 BTC.

Open Predict Token Token Profile

Open Predict Token (CRYPTO:OPT) is a token. It was first traded on July 14th, 2017. Open Predict Token’s total supply is 9,900,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,478 tokens. Open Predict Token’s official message board is t.me/OpenPredictAnnouncements . Open Predict Token’s official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Open Predict Token’s official website is openpredict.io

Open Predict Token Token Trading

Open Predict Token can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Open Predict Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Open Predict Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Open Predict Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Open Predict Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Open Predict Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.