OpenDAO (OPEN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.79 Million

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 15.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 31st. In the last week, OpenDAO has traded 17.8% lower against the dollar. OpenDAO has a market capitalization of $3.10 million and $1.79 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OpenDAO token can now be bought for approximately $0.85 or 0.00002559 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.69 or 0.00067924 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $299.35 or 0.00896128 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.02 or 0.00053955 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00005878 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002994 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,463.09 or 0.04379821 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0628 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00020599 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.46 or 0.00031318 BTC.

OpenDAO Profile

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io . OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform

Buying and Selling OpenDAO

OpenDAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

