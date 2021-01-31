OpenDAO Tops 1-Day Volume of $1.72 Million (OPEN)

OpenDAO (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. OpenDAO has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $1.72 million worth of OpenDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OpenDAO has traded down 12.9% against the dollar. One OpenDAO token can currently be bought for $0.85 or 0.00002538 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.45 or 0.00066827 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.41 or 0.00891379 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00050970 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00005654 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,458.37 or 0.04341759 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000184 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00030592 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00019704 BTC.

About OpenDAO

OpenDAO (OPEN) is a token. OpenDAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 tokens. OpenDAO’s official Twitter account is @OpenPlatform . OpenDAO’s official website is opendao.io

OpenDAO Token Trading

OpenDAO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenDAO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OpenDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

