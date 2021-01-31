Opium Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.07 Million (OPIUM)

Opium (CURRENCY:OPIUM) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Opium has a market capitalization of $68.73 million and approximately $2.07 million worth of Opium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Opium coin can currently be purchased for $16.52 or 0.00049157 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Opium has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002979 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001456 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.11 or 0.00047950 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.50 or 0.00132438 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.84 or 0.00067961 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $90.12 or 0.00268216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00066789 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.95 or 0.00038549 BTC.

The Reddit community for Opium is https://reddit.com/r/opium_network . Opium’s official Twitter account is @Opium_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

Opium can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Opium using one of the exchanges listed above.

