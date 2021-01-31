Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $792.89 Million

Brokerages forecast that Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) will report sales of $792.89 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Option Care Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $785.10 million and the highest is $800.79 million. Option Care Health posted sales of $720.78 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Option Care Health will report full year sales of $3.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.03 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.20 billion to $3.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Option Care Health.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.05. Option Care Health had a negative return on equity of 2.93% and a negative net margin of 1.42%. The business had revenue of $781.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $720.53 million. The business’s revenue was up 331.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

OPCH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Option Care Health from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Option Care Health in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.10.

Option Care Health stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. Option Care Health has a 52 week low of $5.74 and a 52 week high of $19.95. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.34 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Quadros Betten sold 600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 80.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new position in Option Care Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,711,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Option Care Health by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 53,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 10,450 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Option Care Health by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after purchasing an additional 10,860 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in Option Care Health by 69.8% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 561,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,502,000 after purchasing an additional 230,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in Option Care Health by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 26,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,671 shares in the last quarter. 24.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Option Care Health

Option Care Health, Inc provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company offers immunoglobulin infusion therapy designed for the treatment of immune deficiencies; anti-infective therapy and services; infusion therapies for bleeding disorders; and other infusion therapies to treat various conditions, including heart failure, pain management, chemotherapy, and respiratory medications.

Read More: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Option Care Health (OPCH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.