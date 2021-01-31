Opus One Day Volume Hits $81.00 (OPT)

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 14.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Opus has a market cap of $125,959.21 and $81.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Opus token can currently be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Opus has traded 58.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.44 or 0.00067141 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $299.33 or 0.00895512 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00051903 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00005704 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002993 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002992 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.08 or 0.04383083 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00020235 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $10.23 or 0.00030604 BTC.

Opus Profile

OPT is a token. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 tokens. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opus is opus-foundation.org . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

Opus Token Trading

Opus can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Opus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

