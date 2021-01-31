Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) Short Interest Down 31.9% in January

Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 885,900 shares, a decrease of 31.9% from the December 31st total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 601,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

ORAN opened at $11.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market cap of $31.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.24. Orange has a 52-week low of $9.93 and a 52-week high of $14.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.68.

Get Orange alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Orange during the third quarter valued at $28,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Orange by 47.8% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,702 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in Orange by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Orange during the third quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new position in Orange during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ORAN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Orange from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of Orange in a research report on Monday, October 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

About Orange

Orange SA provides a range of fixed telephony and mobile telecommunications, data transmission, and other value-added services to consumers, businesses, and other telecommunications operators in Europe, Africa, and the Middle East. The company offers mobile services, such as voice, SMS, and data; fixed broadband and narrowband services, as well as fixed network business solutions, including voice and data; and convergence packages.

Featured Story: What is Put Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for Orange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.