Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) Short Interest Down 32.4% in January

Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,200 shares, a drop of 32.4% from the December 31st total of 52,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 141,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Origin Agritech stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Origin Agritech Limited (NASDAQ:SEED) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 119,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000. BlackRock Inc. owned about 2.49% of Origin Agritech as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 2.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Origin Agritech stock opened at $19.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.28. Origin Agritech has a 52-week low of $2.76 and a 52-week high of $23.29.

Origin Agritech Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an agricultural biotechnology and an e-commerce platform primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in crop seed breeding and genetic improvement activities. It develops, produces, and distributes hybrid crop seeds, as well as hybrid seed technology.

