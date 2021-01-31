Origin Dollar (OUSD) Price Tops $0.99 on Exchanges

Origin Dollar (CURRENCY:OUSD) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Origin Dollar token can now be bought for about $0.99 or 0.00002998 BTC on popular exchanges. Origin Dollar has a market capitalization of $7.44 million and $400,467.00 worth of Origin Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Origin Dollar has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003019 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 22.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001488 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00048766 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.24 or 0.00133464 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.09 or 0.00271769 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00067352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00067239 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.45 or 0.00040569 BTC.

Origin Dollar Profile

Origin Dollar’s total supply is 7,483,048 tokens. The official website for Origin Dollar is www.ousd.com

Origin Dollar Token Trading

