Origin Protocol (OGN) Price Up 9.2% Over Last Week

Origin Protocol (CURRENCY:OGN) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 31st. One Origin Protocol token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000612 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Protocol has a market cap of $42.91 million and $19.62 million worth of Origin Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Origin Protocol has traded 9.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Origin Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.60 or 0.00068163 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $301.47 or 0.00909399 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00052520 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003017 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,478.82 or 0.04460879 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00020723 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.26 or 0.00030957 BTC.

Origin Protocol Token Profile

Origin Protocol is a token. Its genesis date was October 1st, 2018. Origin Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 211,394,490 tokens. Origin Protocol’s official Twitter account is @originprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Origin Protocol is medium.com/originprotocol/introducing-origin-6e7e3a1cd1c9 . Origin Protocol’s official website is www.originprotocol.com

Origin Protocol Token Trading

Origin Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Origin Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Origin Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Origin Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Origin Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.