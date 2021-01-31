Origin Sport Achieves Market Cap of $654,810.95 (ORS)

Origin Sport (CURRENCY:ORS) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 31st. Over the last seven days, Origin Sport has traded down 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Origin Sport token can currently be bought for $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. Origin Sport has a total market cap of $654,810.95 and $455,599.00 worth of Origin Sport was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002976 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0931 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0613 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 33.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Amoveo (VEO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.88 or 0.00079982 BTC.

Smartshare (SSP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Origin Sport

Origin Sport (ORS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Origin Sport’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 299,999,850 tokens. Origin Sport’s official Twitter account is @OriginSport_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Origin Sport is www.originsport.io . Origin Sport’s official message board is medium.com/origin-sport . The Reddit community for Origin Sport is /r/OriginSport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The ORS Token (ORST) is an Ethereum based utility token compliant with the ERC20 standard. It is the means of transacting within the ORS Platform and it will incentivize businesses and the Crypto Community to join the Platform for both buying and selling HSC, Algos and other digital assets. The ORST will also help developers and scientists worldwide monetise their talent and knowledge. “

Buying and Selling Origin Sport

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Origin Sport directly using U.S. dollars.

