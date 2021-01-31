Orion Protocol (ORN) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $9.75 Million

Orion Protocol (CURRENCY:ORN) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Orion Protocol token can currently be bought for about $3.37 or 0.00010251 BTC on popular exchanges. Orion Protocol has a market capitalization of $56.91 million and approximately $9.75 million worth of Orion Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Orion Protocol has traded 16.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003042 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 36% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001432 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $16.01 or 0.00048663 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.76 or 0.00132977 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $89.65 or 0.00272424 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00067893 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.16 or 0.00067327 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.50 or 0.00041014 BTC.

Orion Protocol Profile

Orion Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,870,000 tokens. Orion Protocol’s official message board is blog.orionprotocol.io . The official website for Orion Protocol is www.orionprotocol.io/orn

Buying and Selling Orion Protocol

Orion Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orion Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orion Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orion Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

