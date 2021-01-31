Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,000 shares, a growth of 91.2% from the December 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 25,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Orkla ASA in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. DNB Markets upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Danske upgraded Orkla ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Orkla ASA in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Orkla ASA in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Orkla ASA has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of ORKLY stock opened at $9.74 on Friday. Orkla ASA has a fifty-two week low of $7.01 and a fifty-two week high of $10.43. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29 and a beta of 0.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Orkla ASA (OTCMKTS:ORKLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter. Orkla ASA had a return on equity of 13.25% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter.

Orkla ASA Company Profile

Orkla ASA engages in branded consumer goods, and consumer and financial investment businesses. The company offers branded products, including pizza, ketchup, soups, sauces, bread toppings, and ready-to-eat meals through grocery retail trade, as well as the out-of-home, convenience store, and petrol station sectors.

