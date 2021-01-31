OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $104.75.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on OSIS. TheStreet raised shares of OSI Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of OSI Systems from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of OSI Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $103.00 price objective on the stock.

In related news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 1,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $151,215.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,780,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 120.0% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in OSI Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in OSI Systems by 21.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.62% of the company’s stock.

OSIS stock opened at $90.02 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. OSI Systems has a one year low of $49.96 and a one year high of $98.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 26.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.52.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $276.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $272.66 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

OSI Systems Company Profile

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. It operates through three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

