Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:OSMT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,150,000 shares, a growth of 74.8% from the December 31st total of 1,230,000 shares. Approximately 14.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 461,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.7 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:OSMT traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.17. 393,282 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 480,927. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $2.81 and a 52 week high of $9.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.21. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.50. The company has a market cap of $260.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53 and a beta of 2.92.

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $57.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.54 million. Osmotica Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 25.26% and a negative return on equity of 13.23%. On average, analysts anticipate that Osmotica Pharmaceuticals will post -0.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 291.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 8,707 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Osmotica Pharmaceuticals by 28.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 28,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently weighed in on OSMT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist dropped their target price on Osmotica Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

About Osmotica Pharmaceuticals

Osmotica Pharmaceuticals plc, an integrated biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States, Argentina, and Hungary. The company's promoted products include M-72, a methylphenidate hydrochloride extended-release tablet to treat attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD); Osmolex ER, an amantadine extended-release tablet for the treatment of Parkinson's and drug-induced extrapyramidal reactions in adults; Lorzone, a chlorzoxazone scored tablet for muscle spasms; ConZip, a tramadol hydrochloride extended-release capsule to treat pain; and Arbaclofen tablets which is in phase III clinical trial for the treatment of multiple sclerosis spasticity.

