Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) Short Interest Update

Ossen Innovation Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:OSN) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,100 shares, a decline of 38.4% from the December 31st total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Ossen Innovation stock opened at $4.64 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.15. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ossen Innovation has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.69.

About Ossen Innovation

Ossen Innovation Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells various plain surface prestressed steel materials, and rare earth coated and zinc coated prestressed steel materials in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company offers plain surface products, including plain surface prestressed concrete (PC) strands that are used in precast concrete plates on the riding surface of bridges; and unbonded plain surface PC strands for the construction of bridges and buildings.

