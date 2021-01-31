Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) Short Interest Update

Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 360,600 shares, a decrease of 43.9% from the December 31st total of 642,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of ORCC opened at $12.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55. Owl Rock Capital has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $16.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 1.07.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.02). Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 44.28%. The company had revenue of $187.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Owl Rock Capital will post 1.32 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a yield of 9.8%. Owl Rock Capital’s payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ORCC. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Institutional investors own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

ORCC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital from $13.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of Owl Rock Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.48.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks. It seeks to invest in middle market companies based in the United States, with EBITDA between $10 million and $250 million annually and/or annual revenue of $50 million and $2.5 billion at the time of investment.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.