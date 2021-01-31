OWNDATA Hits Market Cap of $986,234.04 (OWN)

OWNDATA (CURRENCY:OWN) traded 35.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. OWNDATA has a market cap of $986,234.04 and approximately $59.00 worth of OWNDATA was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, OWNDATA has traded 36.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One OWNDATA token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0681 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.45 or 0.00004452 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.24 or 0.00092821 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00003207 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00006770 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00013024 BTC.

About OWNDATA

OWNDATA (CRYPTO:OWN) is a token. OWNDATA’s total supply is 110,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,246,200,519 tokens. OWNDATA’s official message board is medium.com/@owndata . OWNDATA’s official Twitter account is @owndata_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . OWNDATA’s official website is owndata.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Owndata is a crypto marketplace for data sellers and buyers. Site Owners/Editors have to sign up and get an Owndata user account in order to register their websites to OwnData Blockchain Platform. Owndata generates a unique pixel code (unique cookie) for each website in return. The addition of this unique cookie to a web site immediately enables the collection of visitors’ data. “

Buying and Selling OWNDATA

OWNDATA can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OWNDATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OWNDATA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OWNDATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

