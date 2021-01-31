Oxen Hits Market Capitalization of $26.48 Million (LOKI)

Oxen (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $26.48 million and $17,823.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00001498 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Oxen has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33,123.15 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,317.03 or 0.03976150 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $129.72 or 0.00391628 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $400.34 or 0.01208647 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000115 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.12 or 0.00525660 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.03 or 0.00416705 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003940 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.90 or 0.00259332 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.42 or 0.00022396 BTC.

About Oxen

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. It launched on February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,349,070 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Oxen

Oxen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

